Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $9.18 million and $321,278.90 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00003360 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.07 or 0.00425166 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,426.03 or 0.28738431 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a token. Its launch date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,402 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.59518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.7345038 USD and is down -7.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $328,504.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

