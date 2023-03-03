Bitcoin Diamond Hits 1-Day Volume of $326,852.37 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $32.87 million and $326,852.37 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00207706 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00100044 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00053048 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00054242 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004633 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000360 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

