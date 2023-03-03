Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Biophytis Stock Performance
BPTS stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. Biophytis has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.
About Biophytis
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biophytis (BPTS)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Biophytis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biophytis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.