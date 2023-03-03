Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Biophytis Stock Performance

BPTS stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. Biophytis has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

About Biophytis

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

