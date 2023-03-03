Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.25 to $104.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.36.

TECH stock opened at $77.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $113.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 19.88%.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $65,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,804.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Bio-Techne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Bio-Techne by 13.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 9.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

