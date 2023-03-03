Binance USD Trading 0% Lower This Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $9.61 billion and $7.88 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004473 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 94.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.61 or 0.00422875 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,394.68 or 0.28583533 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD’s launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 9,608,316,701 tokens. Binance USD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/busd. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Binance USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BUSD is a stablecoin issued by Paxos and supported by Binance. It is backed by U.S. dollar reserves held in insured U.S. banks, Treasury bills, and money market funds, and is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services. BUSD is issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the BNB Chain as a BEP-20 token, and can be used for hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, lending, borrowing, and other financial services. Its value remains stable through fiat currency reserves, and traders can use arbitrage to bring it back to its peg if its price moves away from $1.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.