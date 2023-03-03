Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB) Shares Acquired by Mangrove Partners

Mangrove Partners lifted its position in shares of Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB – Get Rating) by 158.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,876 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners owned about 2.00% of Bilander Acquisition worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in Bilander Acquisition by 30.5% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 517,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 121,055 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Bilander Acquisition by 36.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 248,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bilander Acquisition by 6.7% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bilander Acquisition by 1,457.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 548,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $3,872,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bilander Acquisition alerts:

Bilander Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Bilander Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.01 during trading on Friday. 400,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,778. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83. Bilander Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

Bilander Acquisition Profile

Bilander Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bilander Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilander Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.