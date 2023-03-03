Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,399 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5,699.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,055 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after acquiring an additional 674,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.07.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $129.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.