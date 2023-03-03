Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,531 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $201,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $517,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 27.5% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 89,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 19,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 202,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 284.5% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $139.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

