Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $822,000 Stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 47,266.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.15. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $79.16 and a 52-week high of $116.92.

About Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

