Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 149,812.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,635,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,051,000 after buying an additional 3,632,950 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,199,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 143.7% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 356,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,700 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,105.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 526,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,006,000 after purchasing an additional 482,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,680,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $59.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $73.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average of $61.87.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More

