Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 99.74%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

