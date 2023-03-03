Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,337 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 515.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.78 and its 200-day moving average is $105.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $112.75.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

