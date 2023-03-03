Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 13.50 Per Share

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.16) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Beazley’s previous dividend of $12.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Beazley Stock Performance

Shares of BEZ opened at GBX 647.50 ($7.81) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2,590.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 666.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 632.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 6.45. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 365.31 ($4.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 695 ($8.39).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Beazley from GBX 835 ($10.08) to GBX 840 ($10.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 787 ($9.50) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 875 ($10.56) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($9.96) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 782.25 ($9.44).

Insider Buying and Selling

Beazley Company Profile

In other Beazley news, insider Clive Bannister bought 78,000 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 636 ($7.67) per share, for a total transaction of £496,080 ($598,624.35). 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

