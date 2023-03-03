Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.84

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.84 and last traded at $66.82, with a volume of 139246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BECN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.57.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,216.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,072,084 shares in the company, valued at $843,735,262.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 298.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

