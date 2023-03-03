BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Shares Sold by M3F Inc.

M3F Inc. decreased its position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,597 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,658 shares during the quarter. M3F Inc. owned 0.09% of BCB Bancorp worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCBP. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 4,368.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 381.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCBP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.85. 29,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,641. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.44 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. On average, analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

