Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes $452,000 Position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 119,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Matterport by 117.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 38,222 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Matterport by 107.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 48,103 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 1,988.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 74,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MTTR opened at $2.84 on Friday. Matterport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $9.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Matterport Company Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Matterport presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

