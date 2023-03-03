Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes $452,000 Position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 119,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Matterport by 117.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 38,222 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Matterport by 107.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 48,103 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 1,988.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 74,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Matterport Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of MTTR opened at $2.84 on Friday. Matterport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $9.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Matterport Company Profile
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matterport (MTTR)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.