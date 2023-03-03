Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 22,800 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in V.F. were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of V.F. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of V.F. by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after buying an additional 187,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.56.

Insider Activity

V.F. Price Performance

In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 42,500 shares of company stock worth $1,176,050. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.86. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $60.09. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.43.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.66%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

