Bayesian Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 67.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 28.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BSY opened at $41.71 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $45.70. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.85 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 50,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $1,920,716.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,297,842 shares in the company, valued at $318,056,283.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $1,288,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 502,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,491,151.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 50,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $1,920,716.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,297,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,056,283.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,608 over the last 90 days. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Stories

