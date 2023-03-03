Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $507,000 in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 61,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIGS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of FIGS to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.23.

FIGS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $6.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45. FIGS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $23.93.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.53 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.21%. FIGS’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

FIGS Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

