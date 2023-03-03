Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $485,000 in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 58.3% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 62.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.90.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,279 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $113.41 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $114.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.62.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

