Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $474,000 Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bayesian Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,486,565,000 after purchasing an additional 96,970 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,240 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Tower by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,250,000 after acquiring an additional 91,188 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 43.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,004,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,781,000 after purchasing an additional 440,094 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $197.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.73 and its 200-day moving average is $221.33. The firm has a market cap of $91.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading

