Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 15,200 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.93. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.19.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

