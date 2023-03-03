Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.07

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.07 and last traded at $36.02, with a volume of 38050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMWYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($95.74) to €95.00 ($101.06) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.40.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average is $28.77.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

