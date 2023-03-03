Barclays Lowers LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target to $12.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.75.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $8.52 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.93.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

In other news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 20,621 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $169,298.41. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 206,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Richard Preece sold 30,201 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $244,326.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,318.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 20,621 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $169,298.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 206,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,151 shares of company stock valued at $602,356. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 49.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 669.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.