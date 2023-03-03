Barclays Increases Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $170.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $149.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

SRPT has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $153.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.34. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $258.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

