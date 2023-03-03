Barclays Cuts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $40.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.42% from the stock’s current price.

DELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Shares of DELL opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $55.30.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 64,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 113,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,384,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,989,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $911,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

