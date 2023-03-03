Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.55

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.55 and traded as low as $16.32. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 1,665 shares changing hands.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $91.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 16.29%.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

