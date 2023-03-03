Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,245,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 575,791 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.33% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $262,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG opened at $77.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $304,744.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,563.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $304,744.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,563.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,388,752.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,832 shares of company stock worth $10,166,865 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

