Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 17,178 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,315,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $290,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hershey by 29.7% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in shares of Hershey by 42.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Hershey by 34.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 234,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,772,000 after acquiring an additional 59,902 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.23.

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,126 shares of company stock worth $8,476,159 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $238.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.46. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $244.38.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.01%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

