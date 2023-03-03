Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,571,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228,607 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.15% of Baker Hughes worth $242,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 165,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 283,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BKR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.68.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -126.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.