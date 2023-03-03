Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,217,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 53,083 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.84% of Baxter International worth $227,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 14.5% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 16.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 467.7% in the third quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 29,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 24,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at $137,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BAX stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average is $51.77. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $86.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -24.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baxter International

In other news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,642,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,525.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.