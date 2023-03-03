Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $249.10 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,028,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36,293 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $249,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.46.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.6 %

PH opened at $355.50 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $361.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.90 and a 200-day moving average of $295.86. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.56 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

