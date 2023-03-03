Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,303,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 406,431 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $270,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $46.23 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

