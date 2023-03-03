Bank of America Trims LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Target Price to $43.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREEGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TREE. Susquehanna downgraded LendingTree from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $54.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on LendingTree from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.25.

LendingTree stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $129.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.96.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.13 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LendingTree will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda bought 18,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.63 per share, with a total value of $705,692.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,300,003.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $909,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,830,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 18,268 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.63 per share, with a total value of $705,692.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,300,003.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its stake in LendingTree by 1,754.4% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 333,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 315,798 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in LendingTree by 477.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 260,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,428,000 after acquiring an additional 215,630 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in LendingTree by 286.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 209,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 155,183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in LendingTree by 134.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 139,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 206.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 199,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 134,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

