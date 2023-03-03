Bank of America Downgrades Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) to Neutral

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $31.15 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $36.92. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s previous close.

Woori Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Woori Financial Group stock opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46. Woori Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woori Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after purchasing an additional 85,008 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,043,000. 1.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

