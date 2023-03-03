Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.38

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.38 and traded as high as $20.35. Banco Macro shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 362,592 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Banco Macro Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Banco Macro Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Macro

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.0787 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 980.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 456.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Macro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.