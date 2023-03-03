Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.38

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.38 and traded as high as $20.35. Banco Macro shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 362,592 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 980.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 456.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
