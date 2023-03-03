Balancer (BAL) Price Hits $6.54

Balancer (BAL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Balancer has a market cap of $314.64 million and approximately $11.52 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Balancer token can currently be bought for approximately $6.54 or 0.00029278 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Balancer

Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 55,706,216 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,079,230 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

