Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Takes Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 12,540.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 191.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $159,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of EDIV opened at $25.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $29.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $24.17.

