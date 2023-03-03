Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 9,672 iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 125.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 120,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,707 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS:REM opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.84.

