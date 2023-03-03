Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,746 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,510,000 after buying an additional 367,762 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,447,000 after buying an additional 446,449 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after purchasing an additional 433,997 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,461 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $140.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.65. The firm has a market cap of $99.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

