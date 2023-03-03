Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,149.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 284,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,617,000 after purchasing an additional 262,147 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 155,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 98,430 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,213,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,651,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 75.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after buying an additional 40,932 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYM opened at $138.17 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $106.29 and a 1 year high of $154.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.79.

