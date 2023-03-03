Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 119.4% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 55.4% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $175.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.61. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $212.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.5187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.06) to GBX 3,600 ($43.44) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($60.46) to GBX 5,100 ($61.54) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($57.92) to GBX 4,500 ($54.30) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.30) to GBX 4,200 ($50.68) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,081.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

