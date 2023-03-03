BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Short Interest Update

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

BAIC Motor Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BCCMY opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65. BAIC Motor has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $3.33.

BAIC Motor Company Profile

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides luxury passenger cars, luxury commercial vehicles, middle-end and high-end passenger cars, and self-owned passenger cars. It also provides engines, powertrain, other parts, and components.

