BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Up 25.8% in February

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,900 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the January 31st total of 209,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.4 days.

BAE Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BAESF stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $11.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 866,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,444 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

