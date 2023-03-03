Badger DAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $63.26 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $63.26 million and $12.52 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.32 or 0.00014855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,032,657 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

