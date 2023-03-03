Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Director Timothy M. Nufire Sells 2,000 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) Director Timothy M. Nufire sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $11,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,158,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Backblaze stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,445. Backblaze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Backblaze to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLZE. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Backblaze by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,091,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after buying an additional 451,851 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Backblaze by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 301,271 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Backblaze by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 387,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 81,698 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

