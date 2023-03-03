Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) CFO Francis P. Patchel Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $16,530.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,392.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Backblaze Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE opened at $5.60 on Friday. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Backblaze

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLZE. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 42.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 556,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 164,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. 12.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Backblaze

BLZE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Backblaze to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

