Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Hits $0.0000

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $346.91 million and approximately $11.12 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.16 or 0.01306952 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005559 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00013211 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00033184 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.95 or 0.01668325 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Baby Doge Coin

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -6.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $13,076,483.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.