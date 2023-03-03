Baader Bank Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €46.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($48.94) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($45.74) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($21.28) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($46.81) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €36.74 ($39.09) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of €30.39. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($61.56) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($87.04).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.