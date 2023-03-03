B2Gold Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) – Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report released on Monday, February 27th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.32.

B2Gold Trading Down 0.8 %

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

TSE:BTO opened at C$4.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.62. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.84 and a 52 week high of C$6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

